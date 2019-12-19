Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The stockings are hung, the tree is decorated, the shopping list is—wait, did you forget something? No need to stress. Luckily, these days you’re just a few smartphone clicks away from … well, pretty much anything. Get over to Amazon right now and score a last-minute gaming gift on 2020 sports games for PS4. If you’re a Prime member (and if not, why not?!?), they should get delivered in plenty of time for Christmas Eve.

Electronic Arts is the premier name in video game sports gaming, and its latest-year games are always among the biggest gaming events of the year. Fans go crazy for the last editions of Madden, The Show, FIFA, and the rest. Every season, these titles are among the most anticipated games of the year.

So why not pick up a sure-fire, can’t-miss, last-minute holiday gift? No matter if you’re shopping for a buddy, a brother, a friend—or even for yourself!—these are some of the best gaming deals we’ve seen since Black Friday. And for some of these games, these are the best deals you’ll find until next season rolls around.

Here are some of the biggest and most popular games below. Most are the latest editions, brand-new and unplayed. They’re on sale now, at up to 45 percent off!

But you can save plenty more than that if you don’t mind playing past-year games (NBA Live 07 with Tracy McGrady, anyone??).

Need a last-minute gaming gift? Check these out.

