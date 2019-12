EA Sports FIFA 20 GET IT!

The most popular sports video game on the planet isn’t quite as popular in the US—but everyone loves to play it. This latest version is better than ever, with more realistic shot trajectories, tackling interactions, and player interplay.

Give It: Save 33% on EA Sports FIFA 20 (from $40; was $60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!