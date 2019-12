EA Sports NHL 20 GET IT!

Completely revamped and restyled for 2020. Your favorite stars now look and feel more authentic with more than 45 new shot types that make every attack a threat. We also appreciate that a new broadcast package meands all-new visuals and commentary. Play solo or with teammates online.

Give It: Save 20% on EA Sports NHL 20 ($50; was $60) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!