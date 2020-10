Hauler 35L Backpack GET IT!

When you’re ready to go and you got this backpack all full up, you won’t have any issues. It won’t feel too heavy on your back, nor will it dig into your shoulders. You’ll just feel comfortable with this very spacious bag on your back.

Get It: Pick up the Hauler 35L Backpack ($130) at Nixon

