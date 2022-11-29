32 Best Gifts for Hosts During the Holidays and Beyond

You’ve got sports-viewing sessions and tailgates, barbecues and brunches, happy hours and birthdays, and a whole slew of holiday parties. Sure, fun lies ahead, but first, there comes the stress of what to bring. Regifting that bottle of wine or weird ice cube tray won’t do. Instead, impress your host with any of these stellar gifts. From canned cocktails to top-of-the-line cookware, you’re sure to find the best hosting gifts for every event on your calendar.

Best Hosting Gifts for Every Holiday and Occasion

1. Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Your pitmaster for the evening already spent the whole day prepping the feast. Give ‘em the night off bartending duties with any of these six canned renditions of classic low-ball cocktails. In the “stirred” category, they’ve got the negroni, Manhattan, and old fashioned, while the “shaken” offerings give you mouth-watering takes on the margarita, daiquiri, and Bee’s Knees.

[$32 for an eight-pack; tiptopcocktails.com]

Get it

2. Personalized Great Jones Cookware

Treat the Chef de Cuisine to an engraved Great Jones best-seller, like the Big Deal Pot or Deep Cut Sauté Pan. You can add their name, monogram, or that signature dish they love making on the lid. When the night’s over, they’ll be glad they can pop these pots and pans in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

[from $115; greatjonesgoods.com]

Get it

3. Just Add Beer Sauce & Marinade Mix

Your buddy loves beer. He loves being a barbecue wizard. Here’s the best of both worlds in one amazing marinade, that also doubles as a sauce. Flavors on offer are Japanese Miso BBQ, Mexican Tres Chiles, and Szechuan Black Vinegar. As the name implies, you simply add your favorite beer when cooking up your next marinade, stir fry, or snack dip. Ingredients like kombu (a type of seaweed), tomatoes, and miso give the condiment depth of flavor. Just Add Beer works just as well on a grilled steak as it does on roasted veggies.

[$12; justadd.topset.co]

Get it

4. ChappyWrap Throw Blanket

A practical gift that anyone who invites you into their home will surely appreciate, these cozy blankets come in an array of patterns and neutral colors, and all are machine washable to boot. We recommend the Cape and Islands Ocean Blue Blanket ($135), with maps designed on the exterior, to evoke the bliss of summer all year round.

[from $55; chappywrap.com]

Get it

5. Tommy Jam Trio

Enhance your host’s cheeseboard spread with these lip-smacking jams that also work atop sandwiches, burgers, or mixed into marinades. The set includes the original Tommy Jam, Hot Tommy (made with fresh habaneros for some heat), and Tommy en Provence (which offers herbaceous notes).

[$45; elteegoods.com]

Get it

6. Yeti Soft Cooler

Keep drinks and snacks cold all day long with this best-in-class soft cooler, now available in new fall colors. Or, spring for an MLB hard cooler for the baseball superfan in your life with the logo of their favorite sports team emblazoned on top. Either way, bottoms up to a good, good time with this over-the-top splurge people wouldn’t likely buy for themselves, but will be so happy to own.

[$250; yeti.com]

Get it

7. Brightland The Golden State Capsule

For the home-cooking aficionado, this lineup of seven olive oils and vinegar will be their new partner in crime in the kitchen, and a design-forward ode to accouterments they can proudly display. The set also includes a spout made with brush gold and stainless steel for drizzly perfection with each flip of the bottle. For something easier on the wallet, try The Mini Essentials ($70)—a collection of the brand’s best-selling products.

[$230; brightland.co]

Get it

8. Minted Custom House Portraits

What better way to celebrate the purchase of a new home than with this charming personalized portrait of their digs? We’re also fans of Minted’s custom map art (from $65, framed) to transform a special map of their former stomping grounds or new environs into visually pleasing wall art.

[from $58 framed; minted.com]

Get it

9. Yellow Leaf Signature Hammock

Help anoint your buddy’s new backyard with this beautiful hammock, perfect for post-game power naps or evening reading sessions. What’s more, by purchasing a handwoven hammock through Yellow Leaf, you’re helping Thai craftspeople and their families build a better future for themselves. For $299, you can design your own pattern.

[$199; yellowleafhammocks.com]

Get it

10. Carbone Sauces Variety Four-Pack

You know sauce is serious business when it was meticulously created by acclaimed chefs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi. The tomato-based sauce set includes two jars of marinara, and a jar each of Arrabbiata and tomato basil. With sauces made in small batches and featuring a medley of fresh ingredients like Italian-grown tomatoes and whole onions and garlic, expect a quality product that elevates any pasta dish. Bring it to your next family dinner to jazz up Dad’s famous eggplant parm. P.S. A roasted garlic version of the sauce launches soon.

[$40; carbonefinefood.com]

Get it

11. Dry Farm Wines Natural Wine Subscription

Oenophiles will rejoice in this curated selection of natural wines delivered to their door on a monthly basis (choose a three-, six-, or 12-month membership). Red, white, mixed, rosé, and sparkling wines are up for the choosing, and all vinos are organically grown and independently tested for purity, so you can ensure they live up to the “natural” moniker, meaning they’re made following strict criteria and free of a long list of FDA-approved additives.

[from $94 per shipment; dryfarmwines.com]

Get it

12. The Bouqs Co. Flowers or Plants

Help your host upgrade their tablescape with a delivery of potted plants or flowers. You can either do a one-off order or, if you have a subscription and know you have an event that month, you can have your delivery shipped directly to the recipient. Some current favorites are Monstera Magic ($99), the Farmer’s Market Gift Trio ($114), and Gold Rush ($49).

[From $38 à la carte or memberships from $36; bouqs.com]

Get it

13. Grillkilt

This grilling apron was designed for ‘cue enthusiasts to practice their craft with ease, featuring 10 pockets, a carabiner, and five D-ring clips to keep accessories at the ready. It’s made of a durable, washable fabric, and crafted under the guidance of barbecue pitmasters and chefs to ensure it’s the applewood of anyone’s eye.

[$89; grillkilt.com]

Get it

14. Tattersall Whiskey Barrel Smoking Wood Chips

Speaking of grilling aficionados, up the ante on a BBQ with these chips sourced from 100 percent Minnesota white oak barrels used to age Tattersall Whiskey for more than two years. Flavor-wise, the whiskey-ed white oak provides notes of mild sweetness and vanilla to coax nuanced layers of sapor from every dish on the grill. These suckers are sublime for smoking.

[$15 for a four-pound bag; tattersall-distilling.myshopify.com]

Get it

15. Olive & Cocoa Tequila Shooter Set

Home team driving the crew crazy or just pull off an epic play? Time for a shot. Gathering to celebrate someone’s birthday? Ditto. Six thick, textured glass shooters arrive in this attractive, mission-style wrought iron stand with a garnish tray for victuals like salt, limes, lemons, and perhaps some electrolyte powder packets for all the damage you’re about to do.

[$138; oliveandcocoa.com]

Get it

16. Parker Clay Padaro Bag

Bring wine or other small items like napkin rings, a framed photo, and the like for a party or birthday in this elegant leather tote, then gift the bag as part of the plunder. Available in brown, black, and olive, every purchase of this bag creates two hours of employment to the brand’s Ethiopian team.

[$138; parkerclay.com]

Get it

17. Haus The Sampler Kit

Eat, sip an apéritif, and be merry with this delightful assortment of beverages available in flavors like Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Jalapeño, Citrus Flower, and more. You can add to spirits and wine (grape brandy and Chardonnay grapes play nice in all the flavor profiles), or imbibe it straight on the rocks, We’re partial to Ginger Yuzu with its namesake ingredients: lemongrass, orange peel, dried cherries, rooibos tea, ginger tea, and organic cane sugar.

[$50; drink.haus]

Get it

18. Gentleman Farmer Wood Paneled Library Candle

Help your pal set the mood with this handsome candle, fragranced with notes of bergamot, vetiver, leather, and spices. Crafted with a soy-coconut wax blend, the candles are hand-poured by refugee women in Western Massachusetts, so you can feel good about empowering these talented makers with every purchase.

[$48; shopgentlemanfarmer.com]

Get it

19. Brumate Growler Gift Set

Got a beer trade on the horizon? The organizer will be thrilled to be on the receiving end of this trio of two pint glasses and a 64-ounce growler. Choose the colors for each in the bundle, and rest assured the lifetime warranty means these products are engineered for the long haul. For wine clubs, opt for the wine gift set.

[$96; brumate.com]

Get it

20. Claude Dozorme Thiers Mixed Wood Handle Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set

Steak night made better. Made in France, this set includes knives made with wood grips from different trees (ebony, olive, tulip, rose, juniper, and boxwood), all presented in a beechwood box. FYI: They’re easy to re-sharpen and last for years. If you’re in the market for some steak knives, too, go ahead and treat yourself.

[$250; amazon.com]

Get it

21. Monikers: Classics

Every good get-together deserves a fun card game. Wow your amigos with this quick-to-learn game that lasts for around 30 minutes and works with four to 12+ players. Expect a lot of laughs—and to learn a thing or two about your friends’ creativity.

[$20; amazon.com]

Get it

22. Glasshouse Fragrances After Hours Candle

There’s no better way to set the mood for a holiday party than with a heady candle. After Hours imparts sweet cigar and spiced rum aromatics with notes of warm tobacco, ginger, black pepper, saffron, and soft musk. It’s made of a natural soy wax blend (free of parabens, silicones, and PEGS), and has two wicks for a slow, even burn to the tune of 65 hours. It’s housed in an elegantly designed glass jar that doubles as art.

[$55; glasshousefragrances.com]

Get it

23. Crate & Barrel Rosa Alabaster White Wine Cooler by Athena Calderone

Whether your hosts are doling out hearty cabernet sauvignons or fizzy non-alcoholic bubbly, they’ll be happy to receive this elegant stone wine cooler. Featuring a slightly flared rim, it masterfully blends form and function. The collab is between two powerhouses: Crate & Barrel and Athena Calderone, best-selling author and interior designer.

[$80; crateandbarrel.com]

Get it

24. Rumpl NanoLoft Flame Blanket

For friends or family who are always hosting a crew around their perfect backyard fire pit, this fire-resistant blanket is a great gift to keep folks warm thanks to plush insulation. The blanket has a special clip to stay snugly cloaked around your body for hands-free use while roasting s’mores or nursing a whiskey cocktail, and comes in a variety of colors. Don’t need something fire-proof? Another great option is the weather-proof, all-season Original Puffy Blanket National Park collection ($97).

[$97; rumpl.com]

Get it

25. BOSKA Amigo Long Serving Board

Every party is made better by cheese? Choose from small, medium, or large in this elegant cheese board with non-slip feet. It’s dishwasher-safe (as anyone who hosts regularly knows, this is a big plus) and is made with durable beech wood to ensure it lasts for many hors d’oeuvres and cheese-mongering sessions to come.

[$32.99; boska.com]

Get it

26. Jenni Kayne x Staub Oval Gratin

Home cooks are sure to appreciate this French oven. The atypical oval shape and brass knob will make anything they’re serving look restaurant-quality. Oven-safe up to 500 degrees, the white colorway looks great with virtually any tablescape. Pair it with a ceramic candle (from $76) for a little something extra.

[$395; jennikaye.com]

Get it

27. POMP Flowers Next-Day Gifts

Forgot to bring a gift for a holiday party? Send a belated bouquet or an arrangement of flowers from POMP (we love Red Magic and Renewal). POMP is a flower provider for everything from the Tony Awards to the Rose Bowl, so it’s safe to say they know what they’re doing when it comes to presenting a gorgeous array of blooms. If you sign up for POMP’s ShareASale, you can receive a 20 percent kickback on all sales made through your link.

[from $76; pompflowers.com]

Get it

28. Venus et Fleur Holiday Collection

You can also spring for something more permanent, like Venus et Fleur’s preserved flowers. The brand is famed for its eternity roses, which you can get in The Classic Bundle ($199), a limited-edition offering, which includes two preserved flower arrangements and a votive candle; the Fleur Holiday Wreath ($249), made with eternity roses and dried, preserved berries and florals; or, for a real splurge, Le Duo Magnifique ($879), which comprises 85 to 90 eternity roses displayed in Parisian hat box-inspired containers.

[Prices vary; venusetfleur.com]

29. Chevoo Truffle Euphoria

Nobody is going to argue with truffles—especially this decadent assortment of crisps, a jar each of sliced summer truffles and truffle zest, and four jars of Chevoo Italian Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese. (The goat cheese spread pairs exceptionally well with the truffle crisps, if your host needs a little inspiration when putting out hors d’oeuvres.)

[$85.00; chevoo.com]

Get it

30. Goldbelly Lady M ConfectionsThe Butter Pecan Mille Crêpes Cake

This Crêpes Cake will have guests raving for weeks to come. It’s made of 20 alternating layers of handmade crêpes and pecan-infused pastry cream. Garnished with roasted pecans and more buttery pecan pastry cream, pillowy bliss meets crunchy perfection in this one-of-a-kind dessert.

[$108; goldbelly.com]

Get it

31. Generous Coffee The Higgins

For pals who can’t get enough of their java fix, a bag of whole bean and ground coffee is the perfect gift. They’ll be thrilled to learn the proceeds go to the non-profit organization associated with the bag you select. This dark roast blend with hints of chocolate and caramelized sugar may very well become your new go-to cup of joe, too.

[from $18; generouscoffee.com]

Get it

32. Williams Sonoma x Billy Reid Cocktail Napkins, Set of 6

Every soirée organizer could use some extra cocktail napkins. This understated-yet-classy assortment features coordinating patterns and earth tones to liven up place settings. We also love this bar knife ($30) from the same collection to peel and slice lemons, limes, oranges, mint, and more. It has a sturdy stainless-steel blade, acacia wood handle, and copper-plated end cap.

[$40; williams-sonoma.com]

Get it

