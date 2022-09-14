New 2024 Ford Mustang Offers Gas V8 And Turbo-Four Engine Options

For every Mustang fan worried what the all-electric Mach-E might mean for the future of their favorite car, today Ford confirmed a seventh generation will continue to offer internal-combustion power (for at least a few more years). The new 2024 Ford Mustang will go on sale mid-2023 in both coupe and convertible layouts, offering the choice between the long-tenured GT with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 or lower trims powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four engine. A manual transmission even remains on the spec sheet.

Ford declined to share specific power figures, only hinting that the 5.0-liter Coyote will pump out the highest naturally aspirated horsepower figure ever for a Mustang GT, made possible by a new dual-intake, throttle-body design. For context, the sixth-gen Mach 1 delivered 480 horsepower from its 5.0 Coyote for model year 2021 before that figure dropped by 10 hp in 2022. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost, meanwhile, will be an all-new unit, suggesting the seventh-generation should easily eclipse the outgoing turbo-four’s 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

Ford worked over the sixth-gen’s lines to produce more futuristic, angular lines for the seventh-gen. The overall style trends closer to Mach-E, without a doubt, though from certain angles hints once again at BMW’s 8 Series coupe or even the Chevrolet Camaro’s squarer rear haunches. The new gradewalk further differentiates EcoBoost and GT models with exterior design cues hinting at the performance under the skin: GT gets a larger front grille for improved airflow, as well as hood vents and a revised splitter. The plasticine aesthetic, especially the enormous diffuser cladding, certainly caters to the modern era, as do LED headlights, up to 20-inch alloy wheels, and three different colors for the optional Brembo brakes.

To help improve the performance dynamics made possible by the sixth-gen’s conversion to independent rear suspension, all new trims include the ability to adjust steering weight, engine response, stability control, and transmission shift points via six pre-set drive modes and six customizable profiles. Both the GT and EcoBoost can also be optioned with the extensive Performance Pack, which adds a Torsen automatic torque biasing rear differential, wider wheels and tires, larger Brembo brakes, and a front tower brace. Mustang’s popular MagneRide suspension will carry over as well.

Of course, given the $50 billion Ford promises to invest in EV development by 2026, details from the popular Mach-E will also make an appearance on the gas-powered Mustang, including a copper-colored gauge cluster theme and advanced driver assist tech ranging from Speed Sign Recognition to Active Pothole Mitigation. Connectivity via the FordPass smartphone app, a 13.2-inch Sync 4 center infotainment stack that can optionally integrate with the gauge cluster, and Ford Power-Up software update capability.

As electrification continues to transform the automotive industry at an ever-increasing rate, devotees of the Blue Oval will no doubt cling to this last new ICE Mustang as a beloved sendoff for a bygone age—especially as Dodge promises to inaugurate a new spirit of e-muscle. Whether supply chain issues will combine with the nostalgia factor to jack prices up accordingly by the time sales actually commence remains a serious question. In the meantime, rest assured that at least one more V8-powered stick-shift Mustang will leave Flat Rock, Michigan, before the ICE era ends for good.

