Gear

New 2024 Ford Mustang Offers Gas V8 And Turbo-Four Engine Options

The new 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed and will got on sale next summer.
Courtesy Image

For every Mustang fan worried what the all-electric Mach-E might mean for the future of their favorite car, today Ford confirmed a seventh generation will continue to offer internal-combustion power (for at least a few more years). The new 2024 Ford Mustang will go on sale mid-2023 in both coupe and convertible layouts, offering the choice between the long-tenured GT with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 or lower trims powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four engine. A manual transmission even remains on the spec sheet.

Ford declined to share specific power figures, only hinting that the 5.0-liter Coyote will pump out the highest naturally aspirated horsepower figure ever for a Mustang GT, made possible by a new dual-intake, throttle-body design. For context, the sixth-gen Mach 1 delivered 480 horsepower from its 5.0 Coyote for model year 2021 before that figure dropped by 10 hp in 2022. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost, meanwhile, will be an all-new unit, suggesting the seventh-generation should easily eclipse the outgoing turbo-four’s 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.

The new 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed and will got on sale next summer.
Courtesy Image

Ford worked over the sixth-gen’s lines to produce more futuristic, angular lines for the seventh-gen. The overall style trends closer to Mach-E, without a doubt, though from certain angles hints once again at BMW’s 8 Series coupe or even the Chevrolet Camaro’s squarer rear haunches. The new gradewalk further differentiates EcoBoost and GT models with exterior design cues hinting at the performance under the skin: GT gets a larger front grille for improved airflow, as well as hood vents and a revised splitter. The plasticine aesthetic, especially the enormous diffuser cladding, certainly caters to the modern era, as do LED headlights, up to 20-inch alloy wheels, and three different colors for the optional Brembo brakes.

2022 Polaris Slingshot SLR

First Ride: 2022 Polaris Slingshot SLR

Read article
The new 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed and will got on sale next summer.
Courtesy Image

To help improve the performance dynamics made possible by the sixth-gen’s conversion to independent rear suspension, all new trims include the ability to adjust steering weight, engine response, stability control, and transmission shift points via six pre-set drive modes and six customizable profiles. Both the GT and EcoBoost can also be optioned with the extensive Performance Pack, which adds a Torsen automatic torque biasing rear differential, wider wheels and tires, larger Brembo brakes, and a front tower brace. Mustang’s popular MagneRide suspension will carry over as well.

The new 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed and will got on sale next summer.
Courtesy Image

Of course, given the $50 billion Ford promises to invest in EV development by 2026, details from the popular Mach-E will also make an appearance on the gas-powered Mustang, including a copper-colored gauge cluster theme and advanced driver assist tech ranging from Speed Sign Recognition to Active Pothole Mitigation. Connectivity via the FordPass smartphone app, a 13.2-inch Sync 4 center infotainment stack that can optionally integrate with the gauge cluster, and Ford Power-Up software update capability.

styledesign2022

Style & Design 2023: Hot New Gear You Need in Your Life

Read article

As electrification continues to transform the automotive industry at an ever-increasing rate, devotees of the Blue Oval will no doubt cling to this last new ICE Mustang as a beloved sendoff for a bygone age—especially as Dodge promises to inaugurate a new spirit of e-muscle. Whether supply chain issues will combine with the nostalgia factor to jack prices up accordingly by the time sales actually commence remains a serious question. In the meantime, rest assured that at least one more V8-powered stick-shift Mustang will leave Flat Rock, Michigan, before the ICE era ends for good.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Gear