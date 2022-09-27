When venturing into the backcountry, going on an epic overlanding adventure, or just heading out for a long hike, staying connected with your loved ones and/or emergency services is a must. But most satellite communications can be a little complicated and overwhelming for newbies to use, which is why the Garmin InReach Messenger and corresponding Messenger app is so important. With this unit, it’s easier than ever to keep friends and family aware of your location, movements, and status out in the wild. And it’s also a cinch to contact rescue crews in case of an emergency.

Sleek and durable, the Garmin InReach Messenger is a great choice for anyone who finds themselves without cell service and needs to communicate. It provides seamless satellite communication either as a standalone device or when paired to the Messenger app, giving adventurers global two-way texting, location sharing, SOS capabilities and more. It’s also impact-resistant and water-rated to IPX7.

For the satellite portion of the device, the Garmin InReach Messenger gives you access to a global Iridium network when you venture beyond cellular coverage range—though to get on the network you have to have an active satellite subscription, either with an annual package or a flexible month-to-month plan. If you’re within range of a cellular or Wi-Fi network, the app will actively search between coverage to ensure your messages are sent, but to have full coverage with satellites added, you’ll have to pony up for the subscription. If the worst case does happen, the Messenger can send an SOS message to Garmin’s 24/7 staffed International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) to make sure rescue professionals will be promptly contacted and made aware of your situation.