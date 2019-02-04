We’re barely into February, but 2019 is already shaping up to be a great year. Why? Well, just look at all the awesome new gear on the market this month. We’ve got our eye on a few choice pieces, and we can’t wait to try them out.

From an ultralight fat bike to a super sleek race car with no windshield, some of these items represent the bleeding edge in their categories (and come with hefty price tags, too). Others, like the Victorinox Werks Traveler line of carry-on bags or the Mission Workshop Watchman jacket, are more utilitarian but still score high marks for innovation. Check out these and other favorites below.