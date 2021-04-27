New NPS App Puts Entire National Park System at Your Fingertips

If you’re planning your summer adventures, you might already know the National Park System can be a bit overwhelming. It’s made up of 423 areas spanning 84 million acres and includes national parks, monuments, battlefields, historic sites, recreation areas, and the White House. At some point, you’re going to need a map. In fact, you might need lots of maps. Luckily for you, the National Park Service’s NPS App has you covered.

Everything You Need to Know About the New NPS App

Newly available on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store, the NPS App offers a wealth of information about all the national park areas, whether you’re planning a visit or are already there.

Maybe you’re the type of person who’s never gotten turned around on a national park trail system, but for the rest of us, the NPS app includes detailed, interactive maps. These maps cover park properties, roads, trails, and points of interest. There are even preview photos from hiking trails if you need some inspiration. And if you tend to go where cell phone coverage can’t follow, you can download content from entire parks for offline use.

In addition to maps, each area includes information on activities, self-guided tours, places of interest, and more. It’s like having a park ranger telling you where to go and what to do when you get there. Whether you want to go backcountry camping at Hawai’I Volcanoes National Park or need to know what time Independence Hall tours start, the app has you covered. In some cases, it’ll even help you book camping sites.

Finally, the app has the kind of information that you’d pick up at a ranger’s station. It’ll tell you how to access transportation, give you the latest park news and alerts, and where to find the bathrooms. The NPS App won’t ever replace a real park ranger, but it certainly can point you in the right direction.

