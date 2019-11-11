Gear News: YETI Reveals All-New ‘V Series’ Hard-Sided Cooler





On Monday, the always-innovative folks at YETI announced their latest offering to the high-end cooler game: the YETI V Series hard-sided cooler.

The brand states that “this cooler offers the best thermal performance that science allows.” And from the looks of it, we’d say they might just be right. With its retro style (resembling something out of an Airstream catalogue) YETI says, “Stylistically, it’s a nod to the past, but built with downright futuristic technology.” The V Series uses vacuum insulation with the support of YETI’s PermaFrost Insulation – which basically means that this brand new design boasts unparalleled ice retention.

It’s made with a kitchen-grade stainless steel body, stainless steel latch loop, vacuum insulated panels on all sides (including the lid), as well as a leak-proof deep seal drain plug and cast aluminum hinges for added durability.

Its exterior dimensions are 23 1/4 in. × 17 3/8 in. × 15 1/4 in. (Interior: 18 1/2 in. × 13 1/4 in. × 10 7/8 in.), and it weighs in with an empty weight of 35 pounds. It’s capable of holding 46 cans of beer or 65 pounds of ice. Needless to say, it has plenty of space for whatever you need to keep cold on whatever outdoor pursuit you’re in the mood to tackle. If these coolers perform half as good as they look, the V Series could perhaps be the game-changer that raises the bar for all other coolers on the market.

The V Series will be vailable for purchase on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, on YETI’s website.

