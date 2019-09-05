Gear News: YETI Announces All-New Line of Bags for Everyday Use





On Thursday, the wildly popular outdoor brand YETI launched a brand new line of bags that’s tailored for everyday use of the urban adventurer: The Crossroads line. The all-new line includes the Crossroads Backpack 23 ($199.99), as well as the Crossroads Tote 16 ($179.99).

Further building upon their stellar collection of bag offerings, YETI is diving into the less technical (but more practical) side of the intended user’s day-to-day lifestyle. Built to hold up in any real-world situation, but shedding a few of the heavier duty features and functions make the Crossroads line the perfect middle road for those seeking YETI quality without buying into features that they might not necessarily need every single day.

Both the backpack and the tote come equipped with a laptop/tablet pocket made from shock-absorbing foam to keep your tech safe and protected during your daily commute. They come with two rambler pockets for your water bottles, with magnetic openings that remain closed and compact when not in use. They come in three colorways: Black, Slate Blue, and Charcoal.

“We already offer premium bags designed to excel in harsh outdoor conditions. But even the world’s most extreme adventurers need something durable and comfortable to keep them organized during their daily commute,” YETI CEO Matt Reintjes said in a press release. “Our Crossroads bags offer YETI’s signature durability and performance, but are designed for your everyday adventure.”

While this new line of bags is explicitly intended for casual, daily use, given the reputation of the folks at YETI, we’d bet that these bags would handle many of your outdoor pursuits, as well. This line is aimed to fit the needs of just about anybody on the move, on any given day.

Check out the full line of Crossroads bags on YETI’s website.

