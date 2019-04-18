Big changes are coming to the automotive world in coming years, as we anticipate a flood of electric and near-autonomous vehicles. But the most interesting production vehicles of the 2019 New York Auto Show aren’t either. Walk the show floor and you’ll see an array of car and sport-utes with sharpened looks and thriftier, more powerful combustion engines: rides you’ll be able to enjoy in the here-and-now while we await the far-out future. From the 2020 Toyota Highlander to the 2019 Porsche Speedster, here’s what to look for while the show is open from April 19-28 in New York City.