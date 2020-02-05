Athletics: Track and Field Aeroswift Kit

The inspiration behind the track and field kits was simply: “Do the most with the least.” Every piece is precision engineered to minimize waste and achieve that next-to-skin fit. Many of the pieces are made with Nike Aeroswift. A mesh-like material with a lentricular design providing ridges and ribs for superior breathability—huge considering the ultra-high temperatures awaiting athletes in Tokyo. These garments are “made for the body,” says Team USA sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. There’s no pinching, digging, or rolling to eradicate distraction and discomfort from the moment athletes toe the line till they cross the finish.

