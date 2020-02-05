Basketball: Nike Air Zoom BB + Women’s Uniform

The women’s basketball team is the only one wearing red, something that’s become a rite of passage. The uniform pays respects to previous athletes—that heritage and legacy, says Diana Taurasi, a guard for Team USA. More specifically, it’s a nod to the 1996 USAB team that originally unveiled the color. “The jersey feels old-school and makes you reminisce, but still takes you into the future,” Taurasi says.

Players will also wear the Nike Air Zoom BB. The shoe is lighter, with Nike React foam under the heel, so players stay as fresh as possible in the fourth quarter. To give greater energy return and that extra oomph underfoot, there’s a thin plate positioned above the foam, as well as two Air Zoom units under the ball of the foot to absorb shock and minimize fatigue. The padded collars also have a notch to cradle the Achilles tendons and lend extra support to the ankles.

The Nike Air Zoom BB will be available for $180 starting July 1.

