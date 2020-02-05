Football: Nike Air Zoom Mercurial

The Nike Air Zoom Mercurial boasts a Flyprint upper. It’s a 3D-printed textile we first saw in the Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite Flyprint worn by marathoner Eliud Kipchoge. The goal was to create a symbiotic relationship between how the ball and cleat interact with one other. The specific geometry lets athletes pass and dribble better. The boot is fully printed (no waste), and crafted around a full-length Zoom Air bag. In fact, the internal chassis is transitioned to the plate so just the sockliner separates the athlete’s foot and the air bag. This maximizes energy return and gives that pop underfoot for quick lateral movements and sprints. Unparalleled responsiveness is the result.

