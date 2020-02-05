Gear for the Masses: Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%

The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% is the everyday training counterpart to the elite-level Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%. Air Zoom technology was first introduced in 1978, and it’s still the most responsive cushioning platform to date, according to Nike. This new iteration of NEXT% has shown to increase running economy when pitted against the Nike Pegasus Turbo, Nike’s previous fastest training shoe. These are designed with higher mileage and tempo runs in mind (hence the name). They feature a full-length carbon plate (Flyplate) through the shoe and added ZoomX Foam to bring the stack height up (40mm-45mm depending on shoe size).

The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% retails for $200 and will be available Fall 2020 at Nike.com.

