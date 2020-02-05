Gear for the Masses: Space Hippie + Move to Zero Collection

The medal stand kicks—Nike Air Vapormax 2020—are a conglomerate of recycled materials, and that’s the same for Space Hippie, Nike’s exploratory footwear collection. Every step of the process—from ideation to production to packaing—comes back to sustainability. This shoe has earned Nike’s lowest carbon footprint score to date. The Flyknit yarns are made from plastic water bottles, T-shirts, and various other knits, while the Crater Foam comprises Nike Grind rubber and recycled ZoomX foam. There will be four silhouette options with varying fits: traditional laces, lace-less, and Flyease.

Space Hippie 1,2, & 3 will be available Spring 2020 on SNKRS and SNEAKERS, as well as at Nike House of Innovations and select retailers. Space Hippie 4 (women’s-specific design) will be available Summer 2020.

