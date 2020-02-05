Marathon: Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%

The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% improves on the Vaporfly Next% by introducing Air Zoom bags under the first and fifth metatarsal head for added cushioning, responsiveness, and protection; more ZoomX Foam to maximize energy return; a modified carbon fiber plate to get some added stiffness in the forefoot for a greater sense of propulsion and ankle joint protection; and a new Flyknit Atomknit Upper that lends more structure and less stretch. This year’s Games are expected to be among the hottest on record, so minimizing sweat absorption was key. The research team also tested the outsole for the marathon course, taking into consideration stone and asphalt. In all, this is Nike’s most efficient running shoe to date, Hoke says.

Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% is available to Nike Members starting February 2020, with greater distribution starting Spring 2020.

