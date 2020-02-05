Skateboarding: NikeSB x Parra Federation Kits + Bruin Zoom X

Skateboarding doesn’t have a traditional uniform, as it’s not traditionally a team sport. So Nike paired up with artist Piet Parra to design the NikeSB x Parra Federation Kits for Team USA, Brazil, and France. The uniforms are playful, capitalizing on Parra’s unique compositions and color schemes, and are uniquely inspired by each country. They also tie into Nike’s sustainability movement, as they’re made entirely from recycled polyester. The fit is loose and reminiscent of traditional basketball jerseys.

For footwear, athletes will rock either the Bruin Zoom X or Bruin React. “You want the thinnest possible shoe to get feedback from the board, but also enough cushioning to protect your feet from blowing out,” says Team USA skateboarder Sean Malto. These models give classic silhouettes a performance upgrade, so athletes feel confident in their shoe.

