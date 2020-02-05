Team USA Medal Stand

Nike’s hoping for a whiteout on the podium with their sustainable, all-white medal stand look. The polyester windrunner jacket and nylon/polyester pants are made almost entirely of recycled materials. Even the details and flourishes—the national team logo, trim, and zipper pulls are made from recycled Nike Grind (scraps of rubber and materials from factories).

On athletes’ feet, you’ll see the Nike Air Vapormax 2020, one of Nike’s lowest-impact shoes. Roughly 75 percent of the composition is derived from manufacturing waste, and the Flyknit upper has been precision-engineered to minimize excess scraps. FlyEase technology provides easy entry for athletes of all abilities to boot.

