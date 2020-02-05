Track and Field: Nike Air Zoom Victory + Nike Zoom Viperfly

Even tiny gains can mean the difference between coming in fourth place and making the podium, so footwear deisgners totally reimagined spikes for track and field athletes, starting from scratch. The Nike Air Zoom Victory (shown here) will be worn in sprinting events longer than 100m. The design team took insights from the marathon-specific Alphafly NEXT% to add greater cushioning, stability, and aggressive toe-off without sacrificing weight. They accommplished that by adding a little ZoomX foam along the midsole with a carbon fiber plate and a Zoom Air bag under the forefoot. An Atomknit Upper is fine-tuned to mid-race dynamics: The heel, requiring a little less support, has a lighter knit, while the forefoot has a tighter knit to better secure a runner’s feet. The end result is Nike’s fastest, most energy-efficient spikes.

The Nike Air Zoom Viperfly (shown in main image above) is designed with the 100m in mind. It has that same dynamic knit upper, but with a radically simple design the team refers to as the “saber tooth.” Designers looked at the last 20 meters of the 100-m dash and pondered ways to help athletes sustain their speed, if not accelerate it since the end is where velocity falters. It comes down to the carbon fiber plate placement and the Nike Air Zoom bag. Aside from greater explosiveness out of the blocks, the air bag provides greater space between the heel and ground, encouraging athletes to stay on the balls of their feet and maintain their power. To protect athletes during the deceleration, there’s some foam in the heel as they slow to a walk.

