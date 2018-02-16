



The Nike Epic React Flyknit gifts athletes that elusive feeling of liberation. It’s not quite running “naked”—but, rather, your movements magnified.

Every runner, whether you’re blazing through 200-meter speed work or grinding out a 15-mile session, wants their shoes to feel like an extension of their body.

You want a trainer that lessens the blow of impact without encumbering your stride; an energetic feel underfoot that makes every step seem more powerful and purposeful; a lightness and a durability that transcends through to your 500th mile. Nike designers and engineers believe they’ve captured that in their newest innovation—the Nike Epic React Flyknit—a shoe that takes your mind off the task at hand and feels something like this:

After putting the trainer through a good ‘ol Men’s Journal review, here’s what our editors think you should know about the lust-worthy new trainer.

[$150, available at nike.com and select retailers Feb. 22]