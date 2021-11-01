This article was produced in partnership with Nikon

The versatility of mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses is incomparable. Wide lenses, big sensors, and high-quality optics make everything from blurry bokeh backgrounds to ultrazooms look clearer and more realistic. The new Nikon Z fc (from $959.95), which was unveiled this summer, is one such camera.

Its stylish, classic aesthetic is inspired by the Nikon FM2 film SLR that was popular in the 80s, but its specs, and 4K UHD capability, are cutting-edge modern. The Z fc is a mirrorless camera, available in six exterior colors from classic black to coral pink or mint green. The body is made of magnesium alloy cloaked in a grippy leather-tone material for a premium feel, along with manual dials and a circular eyepiece over the viewfinder. All while delivering the high quality imagery you’ve come to expect from a Nikon.

The technical specs

There’s a 20.9-megapixel (MP) CMOS sensor that works together with an EXPEED 6 processor; when coupled with any of the Z mount lenses and ISO sensitivity settings from 100 to 51,200, this suite of features provides unparalleled sharpness, realistic color, and clear contrast across the scenario spectrum from candlelit dinners to sun-drenched scenarios.

Other photo-first features include a 209-point hybrid auto-focus system capable of capturing around 87 percent of horizontal frames and 85 percent of vertical frames, which lets photographers gather more imaging information to edit as they please in post-production. The AF is also capable of focusing on the eyes of people and pets, whether they’re sitting still or darting around, as well as in wide-angle shots.

That auto-focusing isn’t just for stills. It also shines when shooting 4K Ultra HD video (at 30p, 25p, or 24p full pixel readout with no cropping), with the Z fc zeroing in on faces and eyes. Recording options include 4K in cropless 30fps and 1080p slow-motion 120fps. Also available in 4K: up to eight hours of UHD timelapse video using an interval timer.