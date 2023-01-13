The Nissan GT-R is back for 2024, and it’ll go on sale this summer. That’s a pretty shocking development, since after we test-drove one way back in 2019 the writing was very much on the wall that the latest GT-R would be the end of the line. Like all its rivals (Ferrari, Mercedes, Porsche), Nissan would move to electrify its iconic sports car. That might still happen, but if you always wanted a GT-R that runs on gas, there’s still time!

If that’s not you and you’re wondering about all the hype, we’ll tap the brakes on what’s new for the 2024 Nissan GT-R, because you may first need a refresher on why the famed R35 GT-R matters for American sports car nuts.

History of the Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R could be a car you’ve never seen in the flesh, since so few have been made, and until Nissan changed its mind about exporting them to the U.S., they just weren’t available here. Now, older Skyline GT-Rs meet the over 25-year rule for importing cars to the States, which is why prior-generation R32 (early through mid 1990s) and R34 (1999-2002) cars are occasionally visible where you’d expect to spy them: Miami, NYC, L.A., etc.

Where does the “Godzilla” nickname come from, you ask? It was well-earned in racing a long-dead series that Nissan dominated. Nothing beat GT-R, and that label has stuck with it to this day.

But you probably know the current car, R35, through the Fast and Furious franchise, and from video games like Forza.