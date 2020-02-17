Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Plastic water bottles are a scourge. They’re everywhere, littering our highways, clogging up landfills, and forming floating islands in our oceans. If you want to do your part to eliminate this waste, pick up a Brita portable water bottle. It’s got its own filter! So you can drink delicious filtered water, no matter the source—and never again worry about contributing to pollution. Get it on sale today at Amazon for up to 30 percent off.

You can take the portable Brita anywhere. It comes in multiple colors and two sizes to suit any fitness enthusiast, outdoorsman, or office worker. And you can drink peacefully knowing you’re doing your part to help curb litter and pollution.

Right now at Amazon, the Brita Insulated Water Filter Bottle is on sale. The 20-ounce size is marked down 14 percent; regularly $35, it’s just $30 (in certain colors).

But the 32-ounce portable Brita is an even better deal. Usually $38, right now you can get it for just $27. That’s 30 percent off!

Brita Portable Water Bottle with Filter

The larger portable Brita is way more versatile. Big enough to last all day, you can take it with you to work, the beach, or just toss it in your car for the next road trip. You’ll be able to fill it up as needed, on the go, from any water source, and end up with clean, potable water. Better still, the stainless steel, double-wall construction means it can keep drinks cool for up to 24 hours. It’s perfect for camping and other outdoor activities.

And you won’t add one single ounce of plastic waste to a landfill.

Estimates say one Brita portable water bottle can eliminate up to 1,800 plastic water bottles per year. That’s remarkable. if you’re one of those who can’t go anywhere without a water bottle, stop wasting resources and start doing your part. Pick up a Brita portable today.

The filter is in the straw. For best results, replace the filter every 40 gallons or about every two months. 5-packs of replacement filters are available at Amazon, too—just $17. Featuring an enclosed, easy-sip straw, built-in carrying loop for grab-and-go portability and one-handed, push-button lid, this bottle is designed for effortless convenience. The bottle even has a leak-proof design to help you avoid surprise drips and spills. Enjoy hassle-free hydration anywhere—without waste.

If you’re ready to start doing your part for the environment but cutting back on plastic water bottle waste, pick up a Brita Portable Water Bottle today in either 20-ounce or 323-ounce sizes. The bigger you go, the more money you’ll save.

