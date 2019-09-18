Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The skinny jeans craze may be over, but today’s pants are still far slimmer than in years past. Yes, they look great—and make us look trim. But slim pants create one glaring problem for guys—pocket bulge. This unsightly epidemic has resulted in many of us to carry our wallets in our front pockets. But there’s still a gross bulge on our hip if we stuff our wallet in our front pocket. And if we forego a wallet altogether, we end up with a mish-mashed mess of credit cards, ID, and cash tucked in every pocket. That’s still unsightly, and it’s still uncomfortable.

Wouldn’t it be great if someone made a wallet thin enough to carry while wearing slim pants? Thankfully, this Buffway leather wallet is thin enough to carry around in your front or back pocket. It doesn’t matter if you’re wearing chinos, jeans, or dress pants. The Buffway is comfortable, convenient, and completely out of sight, even in the slimmest of pants. It gets a 4.6-star rating on nearly 7K reviews, so you know it works. And it’s only ten bucks! That’s why it’s the number-one selling men’s wallet on all of Amazon.

The Buffway Slim Minimalist Leather Wallet ($10 at Amazon) measures just 3 1/8″ wide, x 4 7/16″ tall, and it’s a mere 1/8″ thick. Designed to tuck into any front pocket, it’s fantastic in your hip pocket too, and even better in a suit jacket. It comes in 30(!) colors and textures, so it’s perfect for everyone—both men and women. But don’t worry; it’s made of real leather, so it’s a quality accessory. You’ll wonder how you ever carried around that bulky old wallet for so long!

The Buffway features a slim top pocket for your driver’s license, a visible PVC window pocket for your work badge or other ID, and a side pocket for access cards, cash, and more. There’s even a hidden top stash pocket for tucking away extra cash or receipts. There are two side-slip pockets for business cards, membership cards, Metrocards, etc. All together, it can hold up to 12 cards—and still stays about a half-inch thick, even when you include cash. And it weighs just one ounce (empty, of course).

Now you can still carry a wallet with all of your everyday essentials. And you can slide it into either your front or back pocket, your choice, without fear of that ugly pocket bulge. It truly is a godsend. We can’t imagine how or why it took someone so long to come up with such a clever, handy wallet.

On top of all that, the Buffway Slim Minimalist is outfitted with RDIF-blocking technology. Now you can keep your identity protected while you travel, shop, or commute, without fear of electronic signals stealing your information. The Buffway has a protective layer that blocks 13-14Mhz electronic signals that thieves use to steal credit card numbers, expiration dates, identifiable details, and more. And although it effectively guards against common radio frequencies, it doesn’t block 125 KHz signals such as those for hotel room keys and access cards. So it’s a handy, safe, and comfortable way to lighten your load.

Tired of bulging pockets? Leery of professional thieves using sneaky electronic scanners to surreptitiously steal your private information? Just looking for a slimmer, lighter way to carry your everyday essentials? (A lighter wallet can even ease back pain.) Get the Buffway Slim Minimalist Wallet today. At ten bucks, get two! You just can’t afford not to have a more streamlined, safer approach to your EDC.

