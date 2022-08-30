No Time Like The Present To Get Yourself a New Serta EZ Tote Mattress

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a new bed is important but it can be very inconvenient. Having to deal with the hefty size of a new mattress, getting something that big into the home is not great. But you don’t have to look far and wide for a comfortable new bed that is easy to set up. Because the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is here for your viewing and sleeping pleasure.

What makes the Serta EZ Tote Mattress so great? For one, the convenience of it is top of the line. Because this is a mattress that comes compressed in a box. So you can grab it with both hands and lug it into the bedroom with ease. Then you just take the mattress out, let it unfurl for a few minutes, and you got yourself a comfortable new bed.

After that, you will see the real reason why the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is such a highly coveted mattress. When you lay down on this bed, you will feel the comfort immediately. The memory foam that makes up this mattress is hard to argue with. It molds to your body no matter what position you sleep in so you get the best support possible.

Even better is that this mattress is very breathable and will leave you feeling cool all night long. No more tossing and turning because you’re uncomfortably warm. And you got a 120-day trial to work with, so if you don’t like it you can send it back for free within that time period. But chances are good you won’t need to utilize that trial benefit.

Picking up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress is going to be a real godsend for you folks. It’s supremely comfortable and it’s even more convenient than it is comfortable. So head on over to Serta right now to pick up this bad boy while the getting is good. You will have better nights when you lay your head down atop this bed.

Get It: Pick up the Serta EZ Tote Mattress (starting at $314; was $349) at Serta

