Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash GET IT!

When you’re all done cleaning your body, Kiehl has your face covered as well. Much like the energy-boosting body wash, this face wash is designed to clean your face and help wake you up.

Get It: Pick up the Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash ($41; was $59) at Nordstrom.