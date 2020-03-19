Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

In trying to limit the time outside and encounters with others, we’ve been stocking up on essentials every time we go to the grocery store these days. Sure, we’ve got 16 cans of tuna in the pantry. But hey—who knows how long this situation is going to last? That’s why its the perfect time to buy a food vacuum sealer.

You can spend a bundle on one of these devices. But will you even need it in normal situations? Instead, this is the ideal time to pick up one that does the job, quickly and easily, and won’t be a waste of money when this is all over. Right now, you can save 25 percent on this Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer. Normally $60, it’s on sale at Amazon for just $35.

Bette than that, it’s in stock now. So you can be sealing stuff—preserving foods and saving yourself time and money—and by early next week.

This Food Vacuum Sealer Will Save You Time & Money

Right now it’s important to prep and be ready for anything. That’s why pre-cutting fruits and vegetables before they spoil is a necessity. Doling out smoothie ingredients, pre-making meals, sealing perishables—you’ve got to be ready for this lockdown to last for months. So you need a food vacuum sealer to make sure all that food you’re buying stays fresh and ready to eat.

No more throwing away leftovers or watching expiration dates roll by. You can cook things right when you get them, then keep them in your fridge or freezer until you’re ready to eat. It would suck to let your perishables spoil in the fridge. And it would be a downright shame to pull a nice steak out of the freezer only to find it brown with freezer burn.

It’s perfect for vacuuming any meat, fish, fruit, and vegetable. And it’s not only great for food preservation, but it’s also ideal for sous vide cooking.

And it’s a small unit: only about 15 inches long and five inches deep. It includes an extra-long vacuum bag roll (10″ W x 16′ L), and five vacuum bags (11″ x16″).

So if you’re like us and loading up every time you make the trek to the grocery store, pick up the Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer. You’ll save time, you’ll save money—and you’ll save food.

Get It: Save 25% on the Bonsenkitchen Vacuum Sealer ($35; was $60) at Amazon

