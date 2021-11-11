Now is The Time to Pick Up a Pair of Beats Solo3 For Half Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When those headphones of yours break down, you shouldn’t just get a pair of the same ole same ole. You should upgrade. And it’s hard to say that picking up a pair of the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones isn’t a big upgrade in almost every way.

For one, the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are pretty damn comfortable. They sit comfortably on the ears so you aren’t feeling pressured while wearing them. And they look pretty good too, which means you can accessorize and make your whole ensemble look better.

But the biggest benefit of the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is that they sound amazing. Even with the wireless design, the Bluetooth connectivity to your device of choice will deliver some of the best audio you can hope for. Audio that will make it easy to block out the world while you’re listening to music.

These are pretty convenient to have in more ways than just the great audio they provide. They’re easy to fold up and bring around with you. Charing them is no problem, as you can 40 hours of use on one charge with 5 minutes of charging giving you an additional 3 hours when the battery is running low.

At this point, there’s not much more that needs to be said about the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones that hasn’t already been said for years now. These are a stylish and incredibly effective pair of headphones that will make life more enjoyable for anybody who picks them up.

Get It: Pick up the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones ($100; was $200) at Amazon

