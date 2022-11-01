Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting to that time of the year folks. October has come and gone and we are getting ever closer to Thanksgiving. For all intents and purposes, we are in the holiday season. This means deals will be abound everywhere we look. Deals like the one that make this amazing Samsung 85” Class QN85B QLED TV more affordable to purchase.

Best Buy is gonna be one of the go-to spots for holiday shopping this year. That’s no surprise, as it usually is. Tech gifts are big business come the holiday season and when you can get amazing items like the Samsung 85” Class QN85B QLED TV on sale, you jump on it. Be it as a gift for someone else or for yourself.

The Samsung 85” Class QN85B QLED TV is gonna make a big impression on anyone who gets it. Any living room will see a big upgrade with a screen this big being installed in there. That big and with some of the clearest picture quality on the market. It’ll make the home theater even more immersive so you can enjoy your downtime in a bigger way.

You can set up so many different gadgets with this TV. It’s smart TV enabled so you can handle all your streaming through there. So if you have cable and video game consoles and Blu-ray players, things like that, you can plug up to 4 items into the 4 HDMI ports that come built into this TV. Even a nice surround sound system can be installed to really bring the party home.

Whether you want to give someone a big ole gift this holiday season or you want to get something for yourself, this Samsung 85” Class QN85B QLED TV is a gift that’ll keep on giving. So head on over to Best Buy right now so you can get one before the sale and/or the stock runs out. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung 85” Class QN85B QLED TV ($2,400; was $3,300) at Best Buy

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K

The Best Hair Clippers for Men in 2022

The 7 Best Body Fat Scales for Men