Now’s The Time to go Camping With This StoicMadrone 2 Tent in Tow

Now that we’re getting closer and closer to the warm weather season, it’s finally time to start planning a camping trip. Get out of the house and hit the road so you can spend a little time under the stars to unwind. And you’ll want the StoicMadrone 2 Tent in hand so you can enjoy those trips even more.

What makes the StoicMadrone 2 Tent such a necessary purchase? There are a few reasons for that. One of them is how spacious it is. When you set this bad boy up you will have plenty of space for 2 people to comfortably sleep within. Not to mention that there are 2 openings and 2 vestibules to give each person their own space.

Another benefit of the StoicMadrone 2 Tent is how easy it is to set up. For one, it’s got the ability to easily get stored in a duffel bag and transported with ease. Then there are the intuitive snap-in clips to help the setup process, as well as the guy lines and stakes that help if it’s too windy out there for easy installation.

An item like this is going to be a massive help during any trip out to the woods. This means that you shouldn’t be surprised to find it over at Backcountry, one of the best outlets for anyone looking to upgrade their outdoor gear. All at great prices that make it even easier to load up on high-end new gear.

Looking forward to the camping trips that are in your future? Then you should pick up the StoicMadrone 2 Tent from Backcountry so you can enjoy those trips even more. Spacious and convenient to set up, it’s going to give you the room and comfort you need to relax at night.

Get It: Pick up the StoicMadrone 2 Tent ($128; was $160) at Backcountry

