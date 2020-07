High Fade High Temp Tee Shirt GET IT!

It’s pretty silly for people to go out and sit in a barbershop with other guys right now to wait for a haircut. And with this shirt, you can let people know how silly it is with a military joke about how stupid getting a hair cut is right now.

Get It: Pick up the High Fade High Temp Tee Shirt ($26) at Oaf Nation

