From Yeti’s new cooler that can hold 20 cold ones to Tudor’s stylish Black Bay Chrono Dark watch, here’s all the coolest new gear to put on your radar in October.
Gear
The Best New Gear to Know About This October
4
More from Gear
-
Let These Top-rated Timberland Waterproof All-purpose Boots Take You Well Into Winter—and Beyond
-
The Most Stylish Fall Running Gear You Never Knew You Needed
-
REI Outlet Deals—Get Fall Outdoor Gear Up To 50% Off
-
Make Shaving A Smoother Experience With This Electric Shaver
-
Save Time With These Charging Devices That Chop Down Charging Time
-
Worry About Charges No More With This Powerbank
-
Nab This iPhone Replacement Charger Cord Today for Less Than Half Price
-
These Top-rated Wireless Earbuds Are 70% Off Right Now