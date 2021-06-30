On Made a Custom Tennis Shoe for Roger Federer. Here’s How You Can Buy It

If you’ve been watching Roger Federer play at Wimbledon, you may have noticed the shoes on his feet have an unfamiliar logo. That’s the symbol for On, a Swiss footwear company that Federer has teamed up with to create custom tennis shoes designed around his feet and playing style. The shoes are called The Roger Pro, and if you want to emulate the Swiss superstar in your next tennis match (or at least dress like him), you can grab a pair for yourself: The shoes are now on sale at Kith.

The release comes as a bit of a surprise because On doesn’t list The Roger Pro for sale on its own website (although the company does sell a line of Federer-inspired lifestyle shoes). A true tennis shoe is also a departure for the brand, which launched in 2010. Before partnering with Federer, On mostly focused on running shoes equipped with its trademark CloudTec soles.

According to Kith, On worked with Federer for two years to create The Roger Pro, and the shoes are filled with new tech to suit the demands of tennis and Federer’s playing style. One thing you won’t find is CloudTec; On ditched the tube-like sole setup in favor of a solid layer of cushioning foam. The shoe also includes a number of features to match the sprinting and side-to-side motions of tennis: The sole’s rounded edges help you transition smoothly between different parts of the foot, and a “cage” in the upper keeps your foot centered in the footbed as you move.

On did include a Speedboard in this shoe—a feature also found in its running shoes—but this one is made entirely from carbon fiber for added responsiveness. That’ll come in handy on the tennis court, where sudden sprints and direction changes are key parts of the game.

There are a few other notable tennis features too. The mesh upper comes with a reinforced toe cap for added durability and protection, and the diamond-patterned outsole is designed to reduce squeaking when playing on hard courts.

But the shoe’s most impressive feature is the obvious one: Federer is wearing them on the the court right now.

[$200; kith.com]

