ORIJEN® WholePrey Ingredients Can Fuel Your Dog’s Outdoor Adventures
This article was published in partnership with ORIJEN®.
You know how the expression goes—dog is man’s best friend. That means your pet is also your hiking buddy, your running partner, your camping companion, the captain of your paddleboard, and so much more. And just like you, your dog needs a nutrient-dense diet to fuel these outdoor adventures and epic feats.
That’s why it’s so important to find the just-right dog food that can support your dog’s active lifestyle while also promoting a long, healthy life. Think about it: Centuries ago, your dog’s ancestors weren’t munching on the cheap filler grains like wheat, corn, or tapioca that are common in today’s pet foods. They were in the wild, sinking their teeth into tender meat.
Inspired by your dog’s ancestral diet that was rich in animal-based protein like meat and poultry, ORIJEN® foods are packed with nourishment and premium ingredients that are in sync with what nature intended for your pet to eat. All ORIJEN® foods are Biologically Appropriate—meaning that fresh or raw1 meat, poultry, or fish always make up the first five ingredients.
In another nod to the way dogs eat naturally, the team at ORIJEN® pet food pioneered the ancestral feeding philosophy behind WholePrey protein sources, and all of ORIJEN® pet foods feature WholePrey ingredients—that means the foods include muscle meat, organs, and bone. These ingredients provide the essential nutrients pets need, such as amino acids, fatty acids, and balanced minerals, says Dr. Darcia Kostiuk, senior veterinarian for ORIJEN®.
“In the wild, dogs’ ancestors naturally consumed these succulent and nutritious parts of their prey, which is why we include these whole-animal ingredients in all our ORIJEN® diets,” Kostiuk tells Men’s Journal.
Pet owners who want to give their dogs high-quality fresh and raw ingredients have many options, including: ORIJEN® Original and ORIJEN AMAZING GRAINS™, which are both crafted from premium sources. Every diet is formulated so you can help your dog reach their full potential, and then set off for adventure together.
The ORIJEN® Original recipe is packed with approximately 85 percent2 quality animal ingredients like free-range chicken, turkey3 and wild-caught fish. The formula is a great fit for dogs of all ages and breeds.
ORIJEN® AMAZING GRAINS™ premium dry dog food contains a blend of premium grains to provide powerful nutrients and contribute to a good balance of soluble and insoluble fiber. It also boosts immune function and promotes a healthy skin and coat thanks to the inclusion of fish oil, which is rich in Omega-3s, sourced from wild-caught pollock. At 38 percent protein, ORIJEN® AMAZING GRAINS™ boasts one of the highest percentages of protein in a grain-inclusive pet food, and approximately 90 percent2 of that protein is delivered from animal ingredients. The food mirrors the quantity, freshness and variety of animal ingredients dogs were evolved to eat. It’s available in Original, Regional Red, Six Fish, Puppy, and Puppy Large.
Shopping for quality pet food is important—after all, your dog’s health begins with complete and balanced nutrition, Kostiuk says. It’s essential to the health of their immune system, gut, organs, skin, and coat. Thankfully, no matter what ORIJEN® offering you choose, you can’t go wrong: ORIJEN® Original and ORIJEN® AMAZING GRAINS™ were formulated with your dog’s wellbeing in mind.
As for your dog’s recovery after a long day on the mountain or playing in the river? Hearing him snoring at your feet is a good sign he’s readying for the next day’s adventure—and a tasty ORIJEN® breakfast will start him off on the right paw.
Ready to grab a bag? Find ORIJEN® pet food near you (and online) here.
1 ORIJEN® fresh ingredients use refrigeration as the sole method of preservation and raw ingredients are frozen at peak freshness.
2 Approximate and derived from the unprocessed state of the ingredients.
3 Our free-run chickens and turkeys are not housed in cages and are able to move in a barn without outdoor access.
