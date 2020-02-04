Our 10 Favorite Fitness Trackers For The Active Man

Akasma Fitness Tracker GET IT!

Want to see how your levels are going throughout the night? This one will work well for you. The battery only lasts for 5 days on a single charge so it may not be the best for other kinds of usage, but it will be perfect during the night. That way you can charge it in the morning and get to using it in the back half of your day.

Pros:

– Keeps track of your sleep patterns

Cons:

– Only get 5 days use out of a single charge

Get It: Pick up the Akasma Fitness Tracker ($21; was $26) at Amazon

