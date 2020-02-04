Our 10 Favorite Fitness Trackers For The Active Man

ANCwear Fitness Tracker GET IT!

This is a great fitness tracker for those that aren’t going to get too deep into physical fitness. You want to get healthier but you aren’t an athlete. It isn’t going to dominate your days. You just want a basic tracker to see how you are doing. Maybe workout every now and then. This has all the features you want but not as many modes to help you out during a workout. Pretty basic but also pretty helpful.

Pros:

– Affordable

– Sleek looking design

Cons:

– Really only good for basic use

Get It: Pick up the ANCwear Fitness Tracker ($20) at Amazon

