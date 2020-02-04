Our 10 Favorite Fitness Trackers For The Active Man

Fitfort Fitness Tracker GET IT!

If you are looking to get back in shape because of some health issues, this is a great watch for you. Because this new model from Fitfort will help keep track of your blood pressure as well as all the other levels a fitness tracker is made to keep track of. Newbies in the fitness world can lose track and not realize they need to keep a steady intake of water in, which this tracker will remind you to do.

Pros:

– Great for those dipping their toes into physical fitness for the first time

– Will remind you to drink water during the day

Cons:

– Needs to be connected to a phone. And only a phone. No tablets.

Get It: Pick up the Fitfort Fitness Tracker ($30) at Amazon

