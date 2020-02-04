Our 10 Favorite Fitness Trackers For The Active Man

L8star Fitness Tracker GET IT!

Nobody likes to deal with a gadget dying and having to charge it up. Well, you won’t have to do that too much with this fitness tracker, since it will go 30 days with a full charge. And with the longer battery life, you will get more accurate readings based on the high level of scientific craft that this was made with.

Pros:

– Go for a month without charging

– Most accurate heart rate monitoring

Cons:

– Not waterproof

Get It: Pick up the L8star Fitness Tracker ($30) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!