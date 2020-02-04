Our 10 Favorite Fitness Trackers For The Active Man

Letscom Fitness Tracker GET IT!

This is a great fitness tracker for the man on the go. This will connect to your phone to allow the tracking numbers to synch up to the app this comes with. It will keep track of your levels all day long and give you very detailed numbers. Calories burned and steps and amount of time active. It will even keep track of your sleep status. Charge it up and keep it on for 7 days straight. When you need to charge it up, you can just plug it into any USB port. You can even get texts and emails sent to the watch so you can stay alert while you workout.

Pros:

– Keep it on all day to get detailed stats while awake and asleep

– Charge it anywhere and go for 7 days without recharging

Cons:

– You’ll need your phone around at all times

Get It: Pick up the Letscom Fitness Tracker ($26) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!