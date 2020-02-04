Our 10 Favorite Fitness Trackers For The Active Man

Letsfit Fitness Tracker GET IT!

This tracker has a long battery life. The longer battery life, the better. Having to charge this thing will take time away from it tracking your fitness. This doesn’t even need a USB cable. It’s got a built-in USB plugin it so you can charge it anywhere and get 10 days of use out of it. It has all the features you want from a fitness tracker with a bigger screen than most to make your use of it all the easier.

Pros:

– Long Battery Life

– Big Screen

Cons:

– Have to take it off your wrist to charge it

Get It: Pick up the Letsfit Fitness Tracker ($30) at Amazon

