Our 10 Favorite Fitness Trackers For The Active Man

Yamay Fitness Tracker GET IT!

This is the most expensive fitness tracker of the bunch. Only by a buck, but still. You may not want to spend that kind of money on this when most others come in much cheaper than this. It’s made as well and is as durable as the Lintelek watch. But if you want to get into yoga, you could do much worse than this. It has a breathe trainer function, to allow you to breathe better. Get it in order so you can work out better. And yoga is all about breathing, getting into a set rhythm.

Pros:

– Good looking watch

– Great for breathe training

Cons:

– Expensive for a fitness tracker

Get It: Pick up the Yamay Fitness Tracker ($40; was $50) at Amazon

