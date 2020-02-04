Our 10 Favorite Fitness Trackers For The Active Man

Zdago Fitness Tracker GET IT!

If you do not plan on going for a swim, this is a pretty good fitness tracker. It’s not waterproof, which may explain why it is so affordable. It is by far the most affordable one on the list. It’s a pretty basic little tracker. No frills to be found. But it will get the job done. If you don’t want to spend too much on one of these, this one is for you.

Pros:

– Really affordable

Cons:

– Very basic

Get It: Pick up the Zdago Fitness Tracker ($14) at Amazon

