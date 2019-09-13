Our Favorite Coffee & Espresso Maker Is Over Half Off Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Drip coffee is so jay-vee; it’s time to take your morning coffee to the next level. Our favorite single-cup coffee and espresso machine, the Nespresso VertuoLine, is an amazing little coffee machine, fast and delicious. But it usually costs around $300. Right now during the Macy’s Fall Sale and VIP Event, though, the VertuoLine is slashed a staggering 48 percent off, dropping its price to just $162.

But hold on, it gets better. Enter the code VIP at checkout, and take an extra 10 percent—that’s 16 bucks—off the VertuoLine. That extra bonus brings the price of our favorite coffee maker and espresso/cappuccino machine—did we mention it comes with an Aeroccino milk frother?—down to an astonishing $146. That’s 53 percent off!

At this price, you simply can’t afford to drink ho-hum drip coffee ever again. Jump on this deal at Macy’s today.

We can’t stress this enough: We’ve tried this coffee machine. We use this coffee machine. And we love this coffee machine. It’s easy, practical—no wasted coffee here—and fast. And it makes the most delicious coffee and espresso we’ve ever had in our own kitchen.

Intelligent Coffee, No Waste

We used to make a pot of coffee every morning, only to come home and find half of it untouched, tepid and useless at the bottom of the carafe. What a waste. Plus, dealing with filters, counting scoops in the dark, clean-up, and everything else that goes with making drip coffee is a pain anyway. The taste is just blah. But there’s nothing worse than the amount of wasted coffee we’d have to pour down the drain when we got home from work each day.

VertuoLine is the latest generation of Nespresso, and it’s a high-tech marvel that brews a perfectly consistent, rich, and delicious cup of coffee. Each coffee pod is sealed with a UPC code under the lip. When you place the pod into the machine and close the lid, the VertuoLine scans and reads that code. Now the VertuoLine knows precisely what type of blend it’s brewing (regular coffee, espresso, double, etc.), how much water that blend requires (short, tall, double, etc.), and the exact correct pressure needed to push the water through the Nespresso pod. What pours out is a velvet-y, smooth, and perfectly blended cup. Every time.

And the included Aeroccino is fantastic. Just pour a little milk inside, push the button, and whoosh! Perfect warm foam for lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and more. It’s great for iced coffees, too, and it makes perfect hot cocoa.

Practical and Recyclable Pods

Like Keurig coffee pods, Nespresso’s plastic pods are generally not recyclable by municipal garbage haulers. Nespresso understands and appreciates this. So with every Nespresso machine you buy, Nespresso includes a postage-paid plastic bag. When it comes time to dump the used pod receptacle at the back of the VertuoLine, simply pour the pods into the plastic bag, seal it up—it’s plenty big enough for a few rounds, don’t worry—and drop it in the mail to be returned, so Nespresso can recycle it for you. Voila.

There are literally dozens of styles and blends of VertuoLine coffees and espressos to choose from. Everything from light Vienna roast to rich (and extremely potent!) double espressos are available, including special iced coffee blends. You can buy them at fine kitchen and coffee retailers—or just order them from Amazon.

So jump on this deal today. Stop wasting coffee. And take your coffee game to the varsity level with our favorite coffee and espresso machine, the Nespresso VertuoLine.

Get It: Save 53% on the Nespresso VertuoLine by Breville ($146; was $313) with the code VIP at Macy’s

Check out all the products and gear we’ve chosen for Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

9 Seriously Stylish Men’s Bags for Fall

The 9 Best Fossil Watches for Every Occasion

How to Buy the Perfect Suit for You