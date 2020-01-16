Field Tested: Our Favorite Down Jackets for Off-Season Adventures

Eddie Bauer EverTherm Down Stretch Hoodie GET IT

The EverTherm Stretch Hoodie doesn’t look like down, because it eschews the usual baffle construction in favor of Thindown. Thindown employs thin sheets of down, which avoids the clumping and cold spots that can be a problem with chambers. The shell is also interesting, in that it resists water and acts as a windproof layer to add warmth. The non-adjustable hood has a stretchy elastic band that keeps it tight. Bonus features include hand-warmer pockets and a couple of chest pockets for warmth and storage. The weatherproof features make this a nice combined coat—warmth and protection in one jacket. If you size it a bit large, you can add layers beneath.

[$399, eddiebauer.com]

