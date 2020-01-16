Field Tested: Our Favorite Down Jackets for Off-Season Adventures

Free Country FreeCycle Cire GET IT

The Free Cycle Cire is your basic warm layer. When the conditions are cool, the Cire fills that niche underneath a wind layer,: that sweet extra bump in warmth. Insulation is provided by recycled plastics, making it a good, enivormentally friendly buffer against the conditions with no added frills. Great style allows this jacket to double as a town coat when you leave the trail and head for the brew pub, too. And the price is easy on the wallet.

[$100, freecountry.com]

