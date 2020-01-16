Field Tested: Our Favorite Down Jackets for Off-Season Adventures

Outdoor Research Transcendent Hoody GET IT

On my late-fall week spent in Grays and Desolation canyons on the Green River, this OR puffy was ideal. We had a couple of frosty mornings and cool evenings, but otherwise pleasant fall weather. When the sun went down and the temperature dipped, I didn’t need to scurry to the tent for the warmth of my sleeping bag. Instead, I shrugged into the Transcendent Hoody to transcend the conditions. The mid-weight fill and contoured hood took care of me well past dark and during that pre-dawn first cuppa window. 650-fill down, stout zippers, fleece-lined pockets and a roomy hood that tightens up for warmth made for the perfect warm layer for late fall paddling. And, it packs down to the size of a quart water bottle.

[$225, outdoorresearch.com]

