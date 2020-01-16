Field Tested: Our Favorite Down Jackets for Off-Season Adventures

Simms West Fork GET IT

If the day serves up one of those blustery, squally, bone-chilling episodes on the river, the West Fork is up to the test. PrimaLoft insulation (coupled with Pertex and Quantum treatment of the shell) resists moisture, while keeping you cozy and comfortable. The hood is ultimately adjustable, the cuffs stay tight, and the insulation is up to the wintery test. Cinch up the waist and the hood, hunker down, and weather the storm. Great bang with a bit of bulk.

[$299, simmsfishing.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!