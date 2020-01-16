Field Tested: Our Favorite Down Jackets for Off-Season Adventures

Sitka Lowland Jacket GET IT

Another layer that works on its own for fall conditions, the Sitka Lowland Jacket adds that comforting layer under a shell when the temp drops. Quilted construction with PrimaLoft insulation and ripstop polyester shell. Features I like are the abrasion-resistant shoulder panels, the neck protection when fully zipped, and the fact that Sitka jackets tend to work for the long-torso crowd. Again, a solid coat for cool weather with the ability to add that fortified layer when the thermometer dives.

[$199, sitkagear.com]

